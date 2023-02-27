Georgia parole officer arrested, accused of sexual assault
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
5 days ago
A Georgia probation officer is accused of sexually assaulting a probationer.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Department of Community Supervision officer Bobby Evans, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee and one count of violation of oath of office by a public officer.
Evans surrendered to Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents at the McDuffie County Jail.
