CBB world reacts to massive Women’s Top 25 shakeup

The women’s college basketball AP Top 25 went through a massive shakeup after a wild week.

In all, 15 ranked teams suffered at least one loss last week. So the Women’s Top 25 looked a little different this week. That is, except for the tippy-top. The South Carolina Gamecocks received all 28 first-place votes and remained No. 1.

Indiana also sat at No. 2 despite Caitlin Clark’s incredible buzzer-beater to knock the Hoosiers off Sunday. Utah was among the biggest risers, climbing five spots up to No. 3.

Several other big shakeups included the UConn Huskies falling down five spots to No. 9. Michigan also fell spots from No. 12 to No. 17.

Additionally, the Texas Longhorns shot up seven spots to the No. 11 ranking. The Arizona Wildcats also tumbled by seven spots after a deflating loss to Oregon State. The Wildcats went from No. 14 all the way down to No. 21.

The college basketball world said a lot about the big Women’s Top 25 shakeup.

Someone wanted to know how Iowa could possibly drop a spot. Good question.

The SportsTalk Media Network tweeted a significant note: South Carolina’s been No. 1 for 36 straight weeks.

Speaking of which, one reporter said, “Imagine being the voter who didn’t put South Carolina No. 1 last week now having to take your medicine this week.”

Finally, the University of Utah Twitter account said, “Go Utes!” in response to the Utes climbing all the way up to the No. 3 ranking.

