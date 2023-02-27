TikTokers are anxiously filming themselves quitting their jobs in real-time and the internet is cheering them on

Some live quitting videos are anxiety-inducing. (L) Screenshot/TikTok - @lesssbessst, (R) Screenshot/TikTok - @durbinmalonster

Some of TikTok's newest viral videos include young people filming themselves quitting their jobs.

The videos can be anxiety-inducing, but most viewers are responding emotionally and with full support.

One creator told Insider this trend shows what quitting can look like in a positive light.

Darby Maloney was extremely nervous when she called her manager to quit her fintech job. The 27-year-old had been satisfied with the work, but she received an offer to join a startup that allowed her more growth opportunity.

She knew she had to take that job — and she decided to film her resignation call .

During the call with the manager last month, Maloney was visibly tense, scrunching her face and putting her hands over her eyes and cheeks. She laughed nervously as she told her manager that she was going to cry.

@durbinmalonster Quitting my corporate stable job that I love in this economy??? Y’all should have seen my dads face when I told him hahaha. ♬ original sound - Darby

Maloney posted the video of the call on Friday, which has already reached over 7 million views. The TikTok seems to be part of a larger trend on the app that shows people filming themselves leaving the workforce or finding new jobs. Sometimes called "QuitTok," the subgenre is full of nerve-wracking scenes seemingly taken in real-time. Posters like Maloney said it also shows quitting a job — which can be emotional and tense — in a positive light. And commenters are praising both the workers and managers in some of these videos for handling these situations so well.

Maloney told Insider she shared her video publicly on Friday because it was her last day at the company. She waited to post because she wanted to tell all her coworkers in person that she was leaving. She also posted a goodbye tour of her office and said her former colleagues were very supportive of her viral TikTok.

"I recorded myself because I wanted to watch it back since I was so nervous," Maloney said. "I knew my manager would be supportive and I didn't know how I was going to say it."

Viewers told Maloney they felt how hard and emotional it was for her to quit. "Why am I crying," a top commenter wrote; "I'm so proud of you," another added.

People are also applauding Maloney's now-former boss for how she handled the news. "We will be so sad and we'll miss you," her boss is heard saying in her viral video. "But I'm excited for you and you'll do awesome."

Over the weekend, TikToker Leslie Beck also uploaded a video of her resigning while on call with her boss. The clip began with Beck explaining to the camera that she was going to surprise her boss at their routine check-in call with news that she's quitting. It then cut to her conversation with her boss, who sounded very receptive and supportive.

Beck told Insider that it's important to see managers responding positively in these situations.

"I think seeing positive-management videos is good [and] helps give people hope," she said. "Whether it is resigning, asking for a raise, or simply communicating their concerns."

The 26-year-old said she decided to film herself quitting because she had previously uploaded a TikTok about how she wasn't enjoying her job that was also in fintech.

"I felt unsure if I was making the right decision because at the end of the day it was still income and health insurance, but the job was overworked and underpaid," Beck said.

The comments of the video are packed with positive responses. Many viewers cheered her on for listening to herself and following through with resigning.

Beck said she already has a new job lined up that's starting in a month. She believes the power of these TikToks isn't so much about inspiring people to quit their jobs as much as it's showing people young in their careers that these difficult conversations can be received really well.

"We live in such a cruel society where negativity is right at your fingertips," Beck said. "Seeing that someone has a positive attitude with their employer probably provides hope that not everyone is cruddy. "