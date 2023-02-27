Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
6AM City

Two truths and a lie — Indianapolis edition

5 days ago
Can you picture this in Paris?

Photo by INDYtoday team

We’d never want to lie to you, Hoosiers, but it’s the name of the game.

Pro tip: If you’ve played this before, you’ll know that the right — or should we say wrong answer — is not always the most obvious choice.

The Ruins at Holliday Park are made up of scraps from a Parisian castle.

“Comment ça va, Indy?” The Statue of Liberty isn’t the only gift France has given the states over the years. The St. Paul Building was torn down in the 50s to make way for more modern architecture in the City of Love. After a competition among US cities was held that required them to submit plans for their intended use of three of the building’s massive statues , Indy was selected .

The last of the track’s 10-pound bricks were placed in 1909. | Photo via @imlucasb

Only seven Hoosiers have won the Indy 500.

That’s right. Despite having a home court advantage, just a handful of Indiana natives have taken home the Baby Borg . Those Hoosiers are Joe Dawson (1912), Howdy Wilcox (1919), L.L. Corum (1924), George Souders (1927), Louis Schneider (1931), Bill Cummings (1934), and Wilbur Shaw (1937, 1939, 1940). However, we’re tied with California for the state with the most winners .

Indy is home to the largest statewide historic preservation organization in the US.

Indiana Landmarks , a statewide
nonprofit headquartered at 1201 Central Ave., has been saving historic places and educating Hoosiers since 1960 . Fun fact: it’s first project was the restoration of the Victorian-era Morris-Butler House right here in Naptown, which now operates as a rental venue for smaller weddings and special events.
