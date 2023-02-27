Portland Thorns to host preseason games March 12-18

The Portland Thorns will host three preseason doubleheaders between March 12 and March 18 at Providence Park. Participating teams are OL Reign, Racing Louisville and the U.S. Under-12 Women’s National Team.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at thornsfc.com. Tickets are included in all season-ticket packages.

There will be no broadcast or online streaming of these preseason matches.

The schedule:

Sunday, March 12 — OL Reign vs. U.S. U-23 WNT at 2:30 p.m.; Thorns vs. Louisville at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 — Louisville vs. OL Reign at 5 p.m.; Thorns FC vs. U.S. U-23 WNT at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 — U.S. U-23 WNT vs. Louisville at 5 p.m.; Thorns FC vs. OL Reign at 7:30 p.m.