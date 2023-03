Friars team manager has his leader paid and ready to win!

When the huge news broke Sunday that the San Diego Padres finally came to an agreement with star Manny Machado on an 11-year, $350 million extension , everybody involved with the team had nothing but praise for the 30-year-old slugger. It had been a long. It had been a long week following Machado's "deadline" for the front office to offer him a contract and rumors were swirling about whether he'd be in brown and gold after this season.

Bleacher Report even came out with predictions of the top ten teams with the best odds to land Machado and the Friars landed at just number four . However, they rewarded the same star third baseman they originally signed in 2019 and members of the organization could not be more excited for what's to come.

Team manager Bob Melvin spoke about Machado's leadership and how it's impacted the team following the first rumors that he signed an extension in an interview provided by "97.3 The Fan."

"All I know is what I've seen and it's been terrific," said Melvin. "There's certain guys in the clubhouse that you need to be able to go to and that command respect from everybody else and that's he and Joe here."

It seems at though the Padre's front office came to their senses following a report that the initial contract they offered Machado was about $150 million less than what he was expecting . The 6-time All-Star is one of the most important pieces on a squad that built a winning culture these past few seasons. He has praised new additions to San Diego and will now look to win there for the rest of his career.

Machado's first reaction to his new deal had him grinning with joy. He was incredibly grateful that the Padres have believed in him from day one until now and looks to finish off a hall of fame career in Petco Park.