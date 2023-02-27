Could Boomer make big bank selling any of Gunnar's old Pokemon cards?

Over the weekend we learned that former Giants linebacker Blake Martinez has made over $5 million in the last seven months selling Pokemon cards, quite the haul even in the trading card industry.

Well, that led Boomer Esiason to wonder on Monday: does he have any in his house? Gunnar Esiason was apparently big into collecting Pokemon cards, so it’s possible there are some still hanging around the palatial Esiason estate on Long Island.

“I guarantee you somewhere in the house, Gunnar had Pokemon cards, but where or what they are, I have no idea,” Boomer said. “What was Blake selling – did he have a Pikachu rookie card or something?”

Props to Boomer for knowing who Pikachu is at least, and as the boys debated what Martinez is doing in this Pokemon endeavor – with Gio noting that Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who is huge into anime, might be one of his customers.

Angelo in Newburgh, a trash collector, then called in to reveal he once found a big binder of Pokemon cards in the trash and he took it and sold it for $900 – including “some Charizard hologram or something” that was worth most of that sum.

There’s a reason you gotta catch ‘em all – but don’t be so sure Boomer is sitting on a goldmine, because Gunnar himself called in to say that Boomer might’ve sent them to live with his neighborhood’s Angelo.

“It’s possible, but it’s more likely my dad threw the out, because he likes to throw things out without telling anyone,” Gunnar said. “Did he ever tell you the story of the time he threw my friend’s hockey bag away because it was in the garage, and then he made my friend buy all new stuff himself?”

Then again, Gunnar wasn’t sure that any of his Pokemon cards would’ve been in good condition anyway because they were played with so much, assuming Boomer didn’t throw them out anyway.

“We definitely did not put effort into preserving them, I can tell you that!” Gunnar said.

Apparently, the Esiason kids still have a lot of other collectibles, including Beanie Babies and retro video games, but they may not be worth much either.

Although if they raise the price of the oatmeal at the new deli near the office…

“I know what you’re doing this afternoon,” Gio said to Boomer: “Rifling through crap!”

