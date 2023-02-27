3 men wounded in shooting in Fullerton, search for suspect underway, authorities say

Three men were shot and wounded in Fullerton, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

The shooting happened Sunday night near an apartment complex on West Franklin Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the shooting, but so far have not identified a suspect or provided information on the circumstances leading up to it.