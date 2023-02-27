Everything you need to know about the Tucson Festival of Books 2023

The Tucson Festival of Books is returning for its fourteenth year Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5.

It'll headline Linda Ronstadt as she discusses her memoir "Feels Like Home" at the Student Union North Ballroom on Sunday from 1 - 2 p.m.

This celebration will also feature Senator Bernie Sanders presenting his new book , "It's Okay to be Angry About Capitalism" on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the the University of Arizona Student Union North Ballroom.

Entertainment and family activities are as follows:

Festival officials clarified while the entertainment and family activities are free, many of the author presentations have a fee attached.

