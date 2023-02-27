Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
WEEI Sports Radio

Joe Mazzulla enjoyed a special moment with Celtics players after their incredible win over the 76ers

By Alex Reimer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOAXp_0l1ae6dX00

Joe Mazzulla is in command.

One week after having his “interim” tag removed, the Celtics’ head coach led his team to an incredible come-from-behind victory Saturday against the 76ers. Jayson Tatum nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to secure the win, and afterwards, the Celtics were understandably fired up.

Mazzulla matched their passion with passion.

Cameras caught Mazzulla, the youngest coach in the NBA, exchanging spirited fist bumps and claps with Celtics players on his way to the locker room. The coach enjoyed special moments with Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart.

An f-bomb may have been dropped amid the excitement as well.

Mazzulla, 34, entered the season in a tough spot. Though the Celtics were Eastern Conference favorites, their beloved ex-head coach, Ime Udoka, was suspended for the year days before the start of the season. Celtics players have spoken ad nauseam about their appreciation for Udoka, with Tatum saying over All-Star Weekend that Udoka is his favorite coach ever.

But the players’ love for Udoka hasn’t prohibited them from buying into Mazzulla. It was a charged atmosphere Saturday night in Philadelphia, with Smart and Brown both getting involved in charged verbal exchanges with fans. Brown revealed that some Sixers fans told him they hope he tears his ACL.

Down by 15 in the third quarter, the Celtics battled back, once again asserting their dominance over their rival. Mazzulla has won 44 of his first 61 games, and moments like Saturday show why.

Players respond to him both on and off the court. It probably doesn’t hurt that he shares their fervor.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
New Bruin Tyler Bertuzzi explains his stick’s bizarre tape job (or lack thereof)
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy