Joe Mazzulla enjoyed a special moment with Celtics players after their incredible win over the 76ers

Joe Mazzulla is in command.

One week after having his “interim” tag removed, the Celtics’ head coach led his team to an incredible come-from-behind victory Saturday against the 76ers. Jayson Tatum nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to secure the win, and afterwards, the Celtics were understandably fired up.

Mazzulla matched their passion with passion.

Cameras caught Mazzulla, the youngest coach in the NBA, exchanging spirited fist bumps and claps with Celtics players on his way to the locker room. The coach enjoyed special moments with Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart.

An f-bomb may have been dropped amid the excitement as well.

Mazzulla, 34, entered the season in a tough spot. Though the Celtics were Eastern Conference favorites, their beloved ex-head coach, Ime Udoka, was suspended for the year days before the start of the season. Celtics players have spoken ad nauseam about their appreciation for Udoka, with Tatum saying over All-Star Weekend that Udoka is his favorite coach ever.

But the players’ love for Udoka hasn’t prohibited them from buying into Mazzulla. It was a charged atmosphere Saturday night in Philadelphia, with Smart and Brown both getting involved in charged verbal exchanges with fans. Brown revealed that some Sixers fans told him they hope he tears his ACL.

Down by 15 in the third quarter, the Celtics battled back, once again asserting their dominance over their rival. Mazzulla has won 44 of his first 61 games, and moments like Saturday show why.

Players respond to him both on and off the court. It probably doesn’t hurt that he shares their fervor.