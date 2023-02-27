Open in App
Santa Maria, CA
KSBY News

Citations handed out as drivers ignore road closure signs to see snow

By KSBY Staff,

5 days ago
Snow-capped peaks visible across the Central Coast following the latest storm are drawing in people from all over, but officials say many people are driving through road closures to get a first-hand look.

While Figueroa Mountain in Santa Barbara County is a popular destination to see snow up close, officials with the U.S. Forest Service say it’s currently closed to the public.

Citations were reportedly handed out to many people on Saturday who went around road closure signs and barricades.

The forest service encourages people to considering heading to Frazier Park in the Mt. Pinos Ranger District instead where at least a few feet of new snow have fallen recently, although Highway 166 is closed at Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The forest service says “Folks should 'know before they go' and check local forecasts and road conditions before venturing out.”

Santa Barbara County Public Works is also reminding drivers about abiding by road closures. Public Works on Saturday posted photos showing several vehicles going around road closures at Gibraltar Road and E. Camino Cielo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh1n7_0l1ae1Du00 (Santa Barbara Co. Public Works)
Road closures in place at Gibraltar Road and E Camino Cielo.

The county says the roads are closed for safety reasons after the area was damaged during the January storms.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff was requested to enforce the road closures.

For the latest on road closures in effect in Santa Barbara County, click here .

