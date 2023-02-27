Open in App
Tamarac, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

6-year-old boy drowns in Tamarac canal

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago
A 6-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Tamarac over the weekend, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Tamarac.

A 911 caller reported a child who was missing and endangered in the 100 block of Ann Lee Lane in Tamarac shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue officials found the boy in a canal nearby and attempted to save his life immediately, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Aviation Unit took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected, and Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Additional information was not available Monday afternoon.

More children between the ages of 1 and 4 years old die from drowning in the United States than any other cause of death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In children between 5 and 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths after car crashes.

There are an estimated 4,000 deadly unintentional drownings a year in the U.S. — an average of 11 each day, CDC data says.

Florida has the fourth highest annual age-adjusted unintentional drowning death rate for the years 2016 to 2020 in the country, according to CDC data, with a rate of 2.03 deaths per 100,000 people.

In 2021, 97 children in Florida died from unintentional drownings, according to statistics from the Department of Children and Families. Children age 3 and younger made up 68% of those deaths, the data says.

