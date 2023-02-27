Open in App
El Paso County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Intoxicated driver arrested, caught going 77 mph in a 35 mph zone

By KRDO News,

5 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after they were caught reported going more than double the speed limit.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrested an intoxicated motorist Saturday. The driving was going 77 mph in a 35 mph zone along Peterson Rd.

The sheriff's office shared a photo showing the speed the driver was clocked at.

EPCSO

