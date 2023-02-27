Intoxicated driver arrested, caught going 77 mph in a 35 mph zone

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after they were caught reported going more than double the speed limit.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrested an intoxicated motorist Saturday. The driving was going 77 mph in a 35 mph zone along Peterson Rd.

The sheriff's office shared a photo showing the speed the driver was clocked at.

EPCSO

