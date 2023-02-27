Federal grant to help Port of Camden revitalization

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Camden used to be the world’s busiest port with goods coming and going from all over the world, but it has fallen a long way. Federal dollars are now being spent on its revitalization into what leaders hope will again become a world-class facility.

It’s not pretty in some parts of the Balzano Marine Terminal. This once-bustling port now does a fraction of the shipping and receiving it used to in its heyday, and much of the infrastructure needs serious work. Berth 1 of the terminal has been deteriorating over the last 20 years, making it unusable, officials say.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-Camden , secured $750,000 in federal grants to make improvements.

“This is opening the market. The liquid highway is what you need. You need to be able to get on to that liquid highway, and that’s what our berth here at the port does,” said Norcross.

“Supply chains are being reconnected and the fact of the matter is, businesses are starting to boom. Much of that is not only importing but exporting much of the commodities that are built in the South Jersey region.”

South Jersey Port Corporation Executive Director and CEO Andy Saporito says they are currently evaluating all of the port’s needs, and while this $750,000 will certainly help, it’s really just the beginning.

“We need new cranes. We need new and deeper berths. We need more buildings. Just keep on going down the list. We keep applying for grants and funding,” said Saporito.

“This is a first step that we know we need to do. The master plan will lay out the further steps and identify how much money we really need to make this a thriving port.”

Saporito said the construction will create new temporary jobs initially, and eventually more permanent jobs at the port when operations expand.

He adds that he looks forward to working with Norcross on identifying shared priorities and taking action to increase economic growth.