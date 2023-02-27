Review: ‘Once’ at Writers Theatre focuses on the heart, and may be the best show this Glencoe theater has staged

“How’s your heart?” asks Da (Ron E. Rains) of his only son in “Once,” the gorgeous 2012 Broadway musical based on the 2007 Dublin movie by John Carney that introduced the world to the haunting music of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and that can now be seen at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. As directed by Katie Spelman, it makes a strong case for being the best show this particular company ever has produced.

That question about heart is the central question of one of my favorite shows of this young century — to my mind, the gold standard for how to adapt movies into musicals. “Once,” originally directed by John Tiffany and written for the stage by the Irish scribe Enda Walsh, created a theatrical vocabulary thoroughly independent from the film. It distilled the cinematic plot down to its humanistic essence and focused everything anew on what really matters in the theater: love, family and feelings, our shared awareness of mortality and our collective fear of change.

You’ve perchance read before my rhapsodic coverage of this particular musical, which already toured through Chicago and was (superbly) produced locally by the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. But there is something special about Spelman’s new and beautiful production, beginning with how this director has a well-thought-out idea for every moment in this show. Time and again, she uses the intimacy of this theater to her advantage, whether that is offering harmonics in the dark or ensuring that every scene feels true in both the emotional and the existential senses of that word. Frankly, I enjoyed this version even more than when I first saw “Once” in 2011 off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop, when I knew nothing about what was in store.

Some of that has to do with the passage of time. Like the film, “Once” uses a couple (an Irish street musician and a young, Czech immigrant mother) who are always on the edge of Eros, so to speak, never fully able to consummate their love, whether due to circumstances or their own “stopped” emotional states of mind. To some extent, “Once” is about mental health and depression and that only feels like a more vital theme in the dozen years that have passed since its first production. “Once” hardly has aged. Rather, especially with new attention to the changing face of Dublin, it has grown more powerful.

But Spelman, whose work has grown immensely over the years and who has a long association with this show, also has subtly shifted the balance of the show more toward the character of Girl, beautifully played by Dana Saleh Omar, a standby on the national tour of “The Band’s Visit.” In the original production of “Once,” Girl felt at times like an angel sent to redeem Guy (here, the deeply vulnerable Matt Mueller, of that famed theatrical family), in the pixie dream girl sense, albeit more zen than manic. But in this staging, Girl’s emotional journey as a young mother, stopped herself, is thrust to the fore with quite a remarkable effect. It’s a subtle change, as wrought by director and actress with Mueller’s generous support, but most palpable.

“Once,” which requires actors to play their own instruments, is difficult to cast. But this ensemble is uniformly terrific, some of whom offer very fresh takes on these characters. Watch Elisa Carlson, Yuchi Chiu, Matt Deitchman, Elleon Dobias, Matt Edmonds, Jordan Golding, Lucas Looch Johnson, Liam Oh, Bethany Thomas and (at my performance) young Viva Boresi, and you can feel that they sense they’re in a special show.

Spelman’s choreography is gentler than Steven Hoggett’s original work; it really is more staging than choreography per se, but it adds to the simple humanism of the work here. The transitions in the piece, which are crucial, are exquisitely done and although it at first seems like there is not much set, the design from Joonhee Park slowly reveals itself over time, especially in the poignant scenes above Dún Laoghaire, which is, at least, where I always have imagined them taking place as a struggling couple escape from their city problems and try to find some salvation in each other.

It’s quite beautiful, like everything in this show.

I should note, I was assaulted, gently but persistently, on the way out the door by readers worried this review would not reflect the depth of their own admiration for what they just saw. I did my best.

To live, you have to love.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Review: “Once” (4 stars)

When: Through April 2

Where: Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe

Running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Tickets: $35-$90 at 847-242-6000 or writerstheatre.org