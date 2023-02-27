Asst. Principal at Pittsburgh K-5 school arrested for sexually assaulting student

A teacher and assistant principal at Pittsburgh Faison School has been charged with sexually abusing one of his students.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office say that 41-year-old James Lee Ziegler is charged with abusing a 9-year-old student at the K-5 school.

Their students come from the Homewood and East Hills communities.

The D.A.’s office says Ziegler is accused of forcing the fourth-grader to perform sexual acts on him. The assaults occurred during lunchtime detentions that were monitored by Ziegler.

A criminal complaint says that the victim was the only student that would serve the lunchtime detention and Ziegler was the only adult present.

Ziegler is charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful conduct with a minor.