Open in App
Menomonie, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

Pair killed in Sunday's fire identified

6 days ago

MENOMONIE — Two people who died Sunday morning in a rural Dunn County duplex fire have been identified by authorities.

William M. Dahl, 74, and Bonni D. Bukkila, 66, were found deceased by firefighters who responded to the blaze at E4576 410th Ave. in the town of Menomonie.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd stated in a news release that foul play is not suspected in the fatal fire, based on the initial investigation.

The fire remains under investigation.

A caller reported the fire to the Dunn County Communication Center at 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Prior to firefighters arriving, a neighbor and family members tried to rescue the two occupants in the home, but they were unsuccessful, according to the news release.

The single-story duplex was full of smoke and there were some flames visible when firefighters arrived. Firefighters found Dahl and Bukkila, who had already died, inside the residence. The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office declared the two residents dead on the scene.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Menomonie, WI newsLocal Menomonie, WI
Authorities identify 2 people dead after house fire in Menomonie
Menomonie, WI6 days ago
Two Killed In Western Wisconsin House Fire
Menomonie, WI6 days ago
2 killed in Menomonie duplex fire
Menomonie, WI7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stillwater police fatally shoot gunman who opened fire at apartment complex
Stillwater, MN23 hours ago
1 person hurt after snowmobile crash in Pierce County
River Falls, WI4 days ago
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
New Richmond, WI4 days ago
Suspect Arrested In Shooting On Eau Claire’s West Side
Eau Claire, WI3 days ago
Mixer causes fire, damages Eau Claire building
Eau Claire, WI4 days ago
Gunshots Heard in Winona Near Mankato Avenue, WPD Confirms
Winona, MN4 days ago
Rusk County man missing, believed endangered
Sheldon, WI5 days ago
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Driver Who Died Following Rollover Crash In Polk County
New Richmond, WI4 days ago
Authorities In Polk County Recover Two Counterfeit $100 Bills
Clear Lake, WI6 days ago
Standoff Situation In Cumberland Results In Criminal Convictions
Cumberland, WI6 days ago
Woman arrested in Minnesota after killing Stockton woman in fire: U.S. Marshals
Shakopee, MN8 days ago
Larry Jiles Jr and Troy Kennedy killed in St. Paul shooting
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
$118K worth of meth seized during traffic stop, Eau Claire police say
Eau Claire, WI6 days ago
Charges: St. Paul man killed local shopkeeper hour after leaving court
Saint Paul, MN11 days ago
WATCH: Dramatic Minnesota 6-Year Old Shoveling Video Goes Viral
Lake City, MN9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy