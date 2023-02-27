Pair killed in Sunday's fire identified

MENOMONIE — Two people who died Sunday morning in a rural Dunn County duplex fire have been identified by authorities.

William M. Dahl, 74, and Bonni D. Bukkila, 66, were found deceased by firefighters who responded to the blaze at E4576 410th Ave. in the town of Menomonie.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd stated in a news release that foul play is not suspected in the fatal fire, based on the initial investigation.

The fire remains under investigation.

A caller reported the fire to the Dunn County Communication Center at 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Prior to firefighters arriving, a neighbor and family members tried to rescue the two occupants in the home, but they were unsuccessful, according to the news release.

The single-story duplex was full of smoke and there were some flames visible when firefighters arrived. Firefighters found Dahl and Bukkila, who had already died, inside the residence. The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office declared the two residents dead on the scene.