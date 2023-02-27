Party Like the ’90s: Young Designers in Milan Embrace Sleek Glam

The clash of masculine and feminine resonated in the fall collection of Alessandro Vigilante , whose continued research on flattering silhouettes for the body in motion, had him work with a sculptural scuba fabric for razor-sharp strapless dresses and vegan rubber for high-slit frocks.
They were counterbalanced by formfitting jersey midi dresses and spaghetti mermaid gowns with plunging V-necks and lace bottoms trailing on the floor. Mysterious sensuality was also the defining trait of more demure looks, including roomy tailored pants with a corsetry-inspired overskirt paired with a sheer crewneck and bralette.
Along the same lines, Chb ‘s Christian Boaro had graphic necklines on velvet midi dresses that oozed a subverted bourgeois vibe, as was the case with vinyl numbers, including a terrific trenchcoat, and turtlenecks paired with midi skirts in gray flannel, the ultimate menswear fabric.
Working a palette of black-and-whites that best translated the designer’s mood board filled with photographs from Helmut Newton and Richard Avedon, he channeled a glamorous attitude via zebra-printed pieces, from minidresses to furry floor-length overcoats. They were played against some handsome suiting including an ivory white, double-breasted tuxedo number that more than one gentleman would love wearing, too.
After only three years in business, Salvo Rizza said his fall collection was a look back at the fashion obsessions that originally led him to launch his Des Phemmes brand.
“The ‘90s, Kate Moss, early Calvin Klein ads, Helmut Lang,” he said, rapidly name-checking all his references. They were easily readable in this whirlwind of a collection, as in the denim pants revealing Des Phemmes branded briefs or slipdresses in pastels bearing a zebra pattern done in tiny sequins.
Punkish kilts and grunge-y madras coats and relaxed pajama-style pants, all bearing intricate crystal embroideries — a brand signature — mingled with ladylike sequined midi skirts and fuzzy mohair knits or see-through nude-look gowns scattered in crystals and layered under shearling jackets, a trending outerwear look for fall.
With its sleek image and easy-to-approach attitude, the Federica Tosi brand is carving a loyal following across different demographics. Flanking the label’s sharp tailoring, minimal dresses and two-piece sets shone in the ‘90s-evoking fall collection that oozed subtle seductiveness from its pure lines.
Covetable items included cropped tops leaving backs bare, mesh dresses with sparkly finishes and sensual body-con jersey frocks with cutouts. Sequined bralettes and matching pencil skirts were unfussy, party -ready essentials to have in the wardrobe come next fall.
Comments / 0