The Kid Laroi Foreshadows a Rock Star, Plastic Surgery-Filled Future With His Girlfriend in New Video

The Kid Laroi has quite a few rock star couples to take inspiration from in his new visual. On Monday, the Australian singer released the video for “ I Guess It’s Love? ,” a satirical take on the life and relationships of an aging rock star.

The Helmi-directed video opens with Laroi spending time with his influencer girlfriend Katarina Deme today: eating nachos, playing on a tennis court, making out by the pool, cuddling in the sauna, and having some sexy time in bed.

“Don’t need nobody else but you, you, you, you and I/She asked me where I’m tryna eat, I told her, ‘You decide,'” Laroi sings in the track’s first verse. “Honestly, baby, that’s the last thing that’s on my mind.”

The video suddenly transforms to show Laroi with exaggerated surgery and a hideous goatee while Deme stays as youthful-looking as before. The segment captures the two arguing before making out on a bed.

At one point Deme removes her sweater top to reveal that her breasts have suddenly inflated and her face has transformed to show a botched, exaggerated facial reconstruction, as the pair continue their luxurious, Hollywood-stereotype lifestyle. The visual fast-forwards to when they’re even older as they both are seen wrinkly and overweight as Laroi confronts the paparazzi with his middle finger up.

The video ends with Laroi in a fat suit and wrinkly skin, as both say, “I do” and get married as an older pair. The end of the visual teases what Laroi plans to share next: a single titled “What Just Happened” and revealing the date he’ll release his new album, The First Time .

The new single follows the release of “ I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was ” last month. He also dropped an album trailer in January. “You never forget the first time,” Laroi said in the trailer . “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

Aside from collaborating with Fivio Foreign on “Paris to Tokyo” and dropping the single “Thousand Miles,” Kid Laroi has taken a small break from music after he announced late last year that he was going to step back following the massive success of his Fuck Love EP in 2021.

“I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album,” he said at the time. “I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.”

