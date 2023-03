Bleacher Report

USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Paid 73% Less Than Gregg Berhalter in 2022, per Filing By Doric Sam, 6 days ago

By Doric Sam, 6 days ago

U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has enjoyed success on the pitch since his hiring in 2019, but his pay grade is not reflective ...