Huntington Beach man holds world record for most trips to Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) – A Huntington Beach man’s multiple trips to the happiest place on Earth made him a record holder.

Jeff Reitz, 50, told the Guinness World Record that the trips to Disneyland began in 2012 as a joke.

“It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012,” he explained . “We decided to use Disneyland as a positive as we were out of work and had annual passes that had been gifted, so it was a source of free entertainment.”

Those trips added up to 2,995 consecutive visits to theme park over the course of eight years, three months, and 13 days.

“I would usually take a walk around the park. I enjoy photography so I was always watching for images to capture that I could post to share,” he said.

While Reitz said he wasn’t trying to go for a Guinness World Record, he did keep track of his visits. He captured photos and videos on his Instagram account, disney366_ .

On Feb. 21, Reitz received the record title for most consecutive visits to Disneyland from the Guinness World Record.

In addition to his record, Reitz received accolades from Disneyland. After completing 366 days, Reitz said the park gave him “a gift basket along with proclamation certificates of Honorary Citizenship.” On Day 2000, he was given a gift backpack.

He stopped going to the park in March 2020 after the park shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Reitz said he hasn’t made a return date yet, he does plan to go back with Guinness World Records title certificate.

