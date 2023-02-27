Tornadoes touch down in Liberal and across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado touched down one-mile south-southeast of Liberal Sunday at 4:42 p.m. and lasted 12 minutes. According to the NWS, its damage survey shows the tornado was an EF-0, around 20 yards wide, and was on the ground for two to three miles.

Path of the Liberal EF-0 tornado seen on KSN’s Storm Track 3 radar (Courtesy: National Weather Service’s Dodge City Damage Survey)

Seward County Emergency Management said on Monday that the tornado damaged one house severely, and five to six others had minor to moderate damage. The tornado moved along Jerry and Charles Streets before crossing U.S. Highway 83.

“Moved through generally open ground to the Sage Mobile Home Park, where I would estimate that we have as many as 40 mobile homes with more than minor damage,” said Greg Standard, Seward County Emergency Management director. “At that point, the tornado moved on to the northeast damaging one more structure, a residence with broken windows.”

One person had minor injuries and was treated and released. The tornado knocked down powerlines and trees.

Joshua Volden told KSN News that the tornado touched down by his house in Liberal, and his neighbor’s roof across the street is missing.

“The power went out. I looked over and saw stuff flying toward the windows,” Volden said.

He was sitting on the couch next to the windows, not knowing what was going on.

“There’s a hole on the outside of my house, and in my son’s room, there’s two fence boards stuck all the way through the wall,” Volden said.

He says he thought he had a lot of damage, but then, he walked outside and was shocked to see his neighbor’s house.

“The whole roof over his garage and his living room is gone,” Volden said. “Then, he had a metal shed, like shop building next to it, and that’s pretty much all destroyed.”

Josh Volden of Liberal tells KSN that a small tornado touched down by his house. It caused some damage. (Courtesy: Joshua Volden)

KSN News viewers have been busy submitting pictures and videos of the severe weather moving across Kansas.

Severe weather across Kansas

In Finney County, the NWS said a tornado was observed three miles NNW of Plymell. Another report of a tornado was observed nine miles west of Kalvesta.

The NWS says there is damage in Cimarron in Gray County. Its team says the damage there was from straight-line wind.

Severe weather reports:

Ulysses – Quarter-size hail

Garden City – 83 mph wind gust

7 WNW Spearville – 62 mph wind gust

4 NNW – The Haggard Elevator in Gray County 67 mph wind gust

Hugoton – 70 mph wind gust

Hays – 61 mph wind gust

Wichita – 59 mph wind gust at McConnell AFB

KSN Ag Analyst John Jenkinson sent a photo of an irrigation pivot blown over in the storm.

