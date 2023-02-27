Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Twitter is saying about UNC football WR Josh Downs

By Zack Pearson,

6 days ago

The next step in the 2023 NFL draft process takes place this week in Indianapolis as the NFL world descends to the Circle City for the Scouting Combine.

Four North Carolina football players will be in attendance to participate in drills and meet with teams ahead of April’s draft. This is a great opportunity for players to impress teams and potentially up their draft stock.

And one player that is gaining a lot of interest from Twitter going into this weekend is receiver Josh Downs .

Right now, Downs is projected to be an early-to-late second-round pick according to the most recent mock drafts. Downs has the potential to move up in the draft and maybe climb into the first round. While UNC fans are used to seeing what Downs can do on the field, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, others are just starting to find out.

That’s great news for Downs, especially if the draft hype continues. Let’s look at some of the things that are being said on Twitter regarding Downs and his play.

