Cleveland, OH
92.3 The Fan

Browns raise season ticket prices for 2023 season

By Daryl Ruiter,

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The fan) – It’s going to cost season ticket holders more to attend Browns games in 2023.

The team sent notifications to ticket holders and announced the price increases Monday.

“Our continual focus is to provide affordable seating options and multiple payment plans that meet every Browns fan’s individual needs,” Haslam Sports Group chief commercial officer Eric Clouse said in a statement released by the team. “For the 2023 season, fans will see an enhanced commitment to our gameday experience through new innovations in food and beverage amenities, club spaces, field level seating and merchandise. In addition, our season ticket members will experience more exclusive member benefits throughout the year, including unique events, gifting and gameday discounts.

“We are excited to take on the challenge of creating the best fan experience in the NFL at a ticket price that falls below the average of our peers throughout the league. After extensive pricing analytics throughout each seating section at FirstEnergy Stadium, we were encouraged to be able to retain that distinction for the best fans in the NFL.”

The team said that approximately 40 percent of the stadium will increase by $5 per game while roughly 70 percent is being adjusted by $10 or less per game. Nearly 50 percent of non-club and non-premium locations will change by $5 per game, including 86 percent of the upper bowl, while nearly 80 percent of non-premium seats will change by $10 or less per game.

The Browns expect to remain in the bottom half of the league when it comes to ticket prices after ranking in the bottom-third for average ticket price each of the past 11 years, including six seasons among the bottom three NFL teams (30th or lower) following the increases.

According to the team, the Browns have reached their season ticket cap in each of the last four years, had a combined renewal rate of nearly 96% and a waiting list of over 8,000 for season tickets.

Variable pricing will remain for single game ticket purchases.

