A former U.S. Vice President is set to speak at an Upstate university this week. As we previously reported, Mike Pence is set to participate in a fireside chat and book signing at Bob Jones University in Greenville.

The event will be held on campus Thursday starting at 6 PM, as Pence will address the crowd in Stratton Hall. Following that, the book signing will be held on the 2nd floor of the school's Welcome Center.

The event is open to the public and is free admission, but a ticket is required to enter.