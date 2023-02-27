Open in App
Colorado State
The Coloradoan

Monday night might bring an encore of rare Northern Lights show in Northern Colorado

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

5 days ago
If you were up in the wee hours of Sunday night into early Monday morning in Northern Colorado, you would have had the rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights.

If you missed last night's show, there is a possibility of another show Monday night into Tuesday morning, though it's not expected to be quite as showy.

Jeff Stahla of Loveland said he went to the north end of Horsetooth Reservoir to photograph the show after the National Weather Service in Boulder sent a tweet mentioning receiving photos around midnight.

"This one was pretty faint by the time I got out there around 1 a.m.," he said. "You could tell something was going on but it wasn't until after shooting it with a long exposure that I realized how big of a show it was.''

He said he vividly remembers a bigger show when he was a child growing up in Greeley in the 1970s.

"That one was a much more pronounced aurora borealis over Colorado,'' he said. "It was so vivid that folks in Denver thought something happened at the (Fort St. Vrain) nuclear power plant near Platteville.''

The weather service said Sunday's show was one of the best chances in a long time to see the aurora borealis, thanks to clear skies and a strong geomagnetic storm.

Michael Charnick, a Fort Collins-area meteorologist, captured images of the Northern Lights about 10 miles north of Fort Collins shortly before midnight. He wrote on his Twitter account it was his first Northern Lights sighting in Colorado: "Going absolutely nuts now. Red pillars/green naked eye visible just north of Fort Collins CO. Did not expect this, going to find a better foreground!'' he wrote in a tweet.

He later posted another image of the Northern Lights along a remote stretch of road in Northern Colorado:

Another night of Northern Lights possible Monday night

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote on its website that strong geomagnetic storms are possible Monday and Tuesday.

The storm Sunday night into Monday morning was rated as strong while the storm Monday night into Tuesday morning is rated moderate.

The best times to see the Northern Lights in Colorado are during strong geomagnetic storms, with clear skies, after the moon has set and at locations away from light pollution.

The National Weather Service's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Monday night.

