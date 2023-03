The Kitchn

MorningStar’s New Pringles-Flavored Chik’n Fries Are the Nostalgic Mash-Up You Didn’t Know You Needed By Dilpreet Kainth, 6 days ago

By Dilpreet Kainth, 6 days ago

If you’re a vegetarian like me, you may regularly scan the grocery store aisles for new plant-based options. And it’s no secret that MorningStar Farms ...