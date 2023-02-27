Open in App
WBBM News Radio

Area high school student athletes all 'winners' after dedicating to day of service

By Brandon Ison,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3WL8_0l1aI7W800

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Sunday was a day of giving for a number of Chicago area student athletes.

Around 5,000 high school student athletes across the Chicago area teamed up off the field and hit the streets in their local communities.

In about the same time it takes to play a game, the student athletes played a very different game: the game of life.

For example, athletes from Carmel High School headed over to Libertyville High School to surprise the local Special Olympics swim team at their practice. They presented them with special gifts and cheered them as they prepared for their district meet. Normally, no one shows up to the practice.

At Lake Park High School in Roselle, student athletes went grocery shopping, making pan pizzas and delivering them to local police, before heading to the fire department to make a donation for a local food bank.

In Dixmoor, student athletes from Thornton and Thornwood high schools helped customers at Aldi load groceries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYPTK_0l1aI7W800
One student athlete hands a Dixmoor shopper a rose after assisting her with her groceries. Photo credit Joe Trost

In Gurnee, Warren High School athletes visited senior centers, police stations and firehouses to deliver cards, snacks and to share some positivity with someone one-on-one.

Romeoville High School student athletes turned into bakers, handing out baked goods and hand-written cards along with flowers to people throughout the village.

Student athletes from Naperville’s  Metea Valley High School picked up and then delivered necessities to different families throughout the DuPage Valley area. They also brought donuts to the local police stations.

In all, student athletes from more than 200 high schools participated in this day of community positivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ockpW_0l1aI7W800
Warren High School students play a game of "Monopoly" with residents at Gurnee nursing home. Photo credit Joe Trost
