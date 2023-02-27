McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme donuts as a test in this state

Fans of Big Macs and original glazed donuts will be pleased to hear that the fast food giant McDonald’s will be expanding on one of its initial tests starting next month, when Krispy Kreme donuts will be sold at select locations.

McDonald’s shared that its test will start on March 21 at over 150 of its restaurant locations in Kentucky, after an initial test from October saw nine Louisville locations sell Krispy Kreme’s sweet treats.

Those who aren’t near or in the testing market could get their chance to order a frosted donut and large fry soon, as McDonald’s said in a press release , the Kentucky test will help it assess customer demands so it can better understand how to launch sales of Krispy Kreme donuts on a larger-scale.

In the meantime, those in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, will be able to purchase Krispy Kreme’s glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate cream-filled donuts at select locations when the test launches next month.

Unlike McDonald’s other breakfast menu items, the donuts will be available to restaurant-goers all day. They can also be ordered any wa a typical item would be ordered, even through delivery.

The move from McDonald’s comes as Americans think twice before eating outside the home, with inflation pushing prices for everything through the roof.

Despite this, the fast food chain reported traffic at its US stores increased throughout the second half of 2022. It also comes as McDonald’s continues to push its coffee products, hoping to gain returning customers and rival other national and regional coffee shops.

As for Krispy Kreme, the iconic donut maker was forced to raise its prices amidst growing inflation last year. Even with the price hike, sales for the retail baker did not falter, with consumers showing they were still willing to splurge on affordable treats like donuts.

“Our brand doesn’t tend to be a daily ritual,” Krispy Kreme CEO MikeTattersfield told CNBC last February. “It tends to be at a gathering.”

McDonald’s also had to increase costs on its menus, but the prices continued to beat out more pricey restaurants, making the golden arches an easy and cheaper alternative option, CNBC reported.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on a call last month that the company’s recent traffic has exceeded expectations.

“Overall, the consumer, whether it’s in Europe or in the U.S., is actually holding up better than what we would have probably expected a year ago or six months ago,” Kempczinski said.

As for the donuts, McDonald’s latest test will differ from the original, as the raspberry-filled donuts have been swapped out for the chocolate creme-filled ones instead, and the option for delivery has been added.

The test from October is also being seen as a success by many, including Krispy Kreme Chief Operating Officer Josh Charlesworth, who said at a conference in January that it showed the donut maker could execute fresh deliveries to restaurant locations, CNBC reported.

As for those wanting the marriage between the chains to be permanent, McDonald’s shared in its press release that the second test will only be run for a limited time while supplies last. The company has not shared if plans to test the program nationally have been made.