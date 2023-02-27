Open in App
Waukegan, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Driver popping open a beer can collides with police SUV, injuring deputy: sheriff

By Sun Times Media Wire,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aSRf_0l1aI5kg00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when her squad car was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was opening a can of beer when he ran a stop sign in Waukegan, authorities said.

The deputy was responding to reports of a battery around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, her car’s emergency lights and sirens activated, when the truck ran the stop sign at Edgewood Road and Lewis Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the office said.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from North Chicago, was taken to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, also with injuries not considered life-threatening, the office said.

“The driver of the pickup indicated the last thing he remembered before the crash was opening a beer,” the office said in a statement, adding that charges were pending.

“One of our sheriff’s deputies was seriously injured in a crash because a thoughtless individual felt it was more important to drink a beer while driving,” said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged after stabbing incident at Northwest suburban motel
Des Plaines, IL1 hour ago
Man shot and killed sitting in car on South Side
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Armored car robbed near southwest suburban Orland Ale House, police say
Orland Park, IL19 hours ago
Driver intentionally ran SUV into tree during argument: police
Beach Park, IL3 days ago
Two men charged after 3 people are kidnapped, tortured for ransom
Des Plaines, IL1 day ago
Man, 35, dies at Cook County Jail less than 24 hours after booking
Carol Stream, IL19 hours ago
Boy, 16, shot in Englewood: police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman escapes alive after boyfriend allegedly beats her for hours, threatens to kill her
Des Plaines, IL20 hours ago
Wednesday Crash Injures Several Including Mayor
Calumet City, IL3 days ago
Six hospitalized after high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in city's Medical District
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police recommend charges against Kenosha car dealers accused of urinating on woman's ID
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Armed robbers targeting ATM users on Northwest side: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Elderly man, woman killed in Barrington rollover crash: Police
Barrington, IL2 days ago
Joliet man charged after shootout with Chicago police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
One person hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Hinsdale
Hinsdale, IL2 days ago
Vigil held for slain CPD officer: 'We see the best of us…in Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso'
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified
Munster, IN3 days ago
South suburb's mayor among the injured in major car crash
Calumet City, IL3 days ago
Calumet City mayor injured in 4-car crash
Calumet City, IL3 days ago
New details of ‘Puffy Coat Bandits’ emerge as prosecutors formally charge ‘ringleader’
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago man charged in fatal South Shore shooting
Chicago, IL1 day ago
18-year-old charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Person, dog dead after house fire in Lombard
Lombard, IL4 days ago
38-year-old woman found shot dead inside West Side home: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Thief steals over $100,000 worth of merchandise from jewelry store in Highland Park
Highland Park, IL2 days ago
Oak Lawn cop charged after video showed officers repeatedly hitting teen
Oak Lawn, IL3 days ago
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Creston, IL5 days ago
17-year-old in stolen vehicle killed after crashing during pursuit with police
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Burglars smash several windows, doors in a suburban downtown
Geneva, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy