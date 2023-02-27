Open in App
Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Surrenders After Escaping from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike

By Source Staff,

6 days ago
From Metro Nashville Police:

Escapee Cesar Chavez-Perdomo surrendered himself in Nashville on February 27, 2023 after escaping from the Walnut Youth Academy.

Metro Police say two teens escaped from the academy at 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike on February 1.

Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, reportedly gained access to keys to unlock the door to their detention area and then climbed over a wall to leave the facility. Police were notified approximately one hour later.

Webb was taken into custody later that day in Robertson County and was returned to Nashville.

