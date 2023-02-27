Vermont Agency of Agriculture promotes growth of small farms

Isle La Motte, VT– The Vermont Agency of Agriculture reports room for growth in the state’s meat and poultry industries, and grants can be available to farmers to promote growth. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited Isle La Motte Monday to see how one farm benefitted.

Small Vermont farms have the opportunity to enter new markets, according to Sec. Tebbetts. In fact, Ember Boyle, the owner of Happy Bird Poultry Farm was able to grow her operations, thanks to a grant.

“We increased the size of the barn, we increased and automated the slaughterhouse, we increased the size of the store, we added on the smokehouse and the walk-in cooler, and the walk-in freezer,” she says. “We used to slaughter one day a week, now we slaughter two days a week,” Boyle adds.

The family-owned farm received $195,000 from the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant. Because of it, Boyle says, productivity is smoother, and the farm is even expanding sales into New York.

Tebbetts says grant funds can be vital to growing small farms and state industries as a whole. But the process isn’t very intuitive.

“We need a smaller scale compared to some of the programs that are through USDA, but it took a lot of heavy lifting, a lot of paperwork, we need to simplify those programs,” Tebbetts says.

Boyle notes it was difficult to complete the necessary paperwork and had to get help. But she says the process was worth the outcome. “From the Agency of Agriculture, we get exceptional care, respect from them,” Boyle says.

Tebbetts says, “one of the missions at the agency is customer service and making it user friendly, so we’re trying to do our best through our economic development part of it to make it easier so people can apply.”

Tebbetts notes the agency is asking the legislature to create a $10 million program, which is included in the Governor’s budget, to allow for the meat sector to grow.

“Small businesses have always been and I think always will be the backbone of the community, the backbone of the state,” Boyle says. She also notes she’s looking into expanding her operations.

