Brick Mayor John Ducey resigns to become Superior Court Judge

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkIkc_0l1aE6mF00

BRICK — After nine years as Brick's mayor, John G. Ducey resigned Monday to take a new position as a judge on the New Jersey Superior Court.

Outside of the municipal building, 53-year-old Ducey addressed family, friends and township employees, some who wiped tears from their eyes as he marked his final day in office.

"I've been blessed to have been nominated by the governor to become a New Jersey State Superior Court Judge," said Ducey.

The mayor, who is a graduate of the University of Miami Law School, said he was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy to the Superior Court on Jan. 30 and was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykYYH_0l1aE6mF00

The full state Senate confirmed his nomination on Monday.

"It has been my absolute pleasure to serve the Brick Township residents… since 2014," he said. "We have been through a lot together over the past decade."

Ducey reflected on his accomplishments leading the township through the aftermath and rebuilding from Superstorm Sandy, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, expansion of the police department, renovating municipal parks and working to fill empty Brick storefronts.

"Making everyone's life just a little bit better was really my only goal," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XNgA_0l1aE6mF00

Councilwoman Lisa Crate said the governing body will choose from three candidates to fill the mayor's position during Tuesday's municipal meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the municipal building at 401 Chambers Bridge Road. It was not immediately clear who the candidates were.

That candidate will fill the role through 2023. A special election will be held in November, in order to give Brick voters their say over whether that appointee would fill the remainder of the mayor's term, which ends in 2025.

More: Brick mayor tabbed for judiciary job. What happens next?

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick Mayor John Ducey resigns to become Superior Court Judge

