Fort Pierce Inlet: $11.6 million beach renourishment project to begin March 9

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A stretch of eroded beach will be repaired, with the federal government picking up most of the cost, beginning next month.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Approximately 1.3 miles of eroded shoreline on Fort Pierce's Hutchinson Island is to be restored thanks to a partnership with the St. Lucie County Erosion District.

Overview: The beach renourishment project will use about 500,000 cubic yards of sand to repair the stretch south of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Why it matters: The restoration aims to reduce storm damage to homes, condos, businesses and roads as well as to maintain the beach for recreational uses. The work was scheduled before storms such as Hurricane Nicole his the area, officials sid.

Cost: Nearly $12 million. About 78% will be funded by the federal government, and the Erosion District paying for the remaining 22%.

Construction: Work will be under way 24 hours a day, seven days a week until it's completed.

