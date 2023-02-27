Open in App
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

No. 5 Purdue basketball, Zach Edey prepare for Wisconsin in Big Ten action

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star,

5 days ago

Purdue basketball enters the final week of the regular season looking more mortal than it has all season.

The No. 5 (USA Today) Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) have lost four of their past six, most recently to Indiana. Zach Edey leads Purdue with 22.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game in conference play. Fletcher Loyer adds 12.5 points per game and 31 3-pointers in league action.

The Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10) are fighting for their postseason lives this week. They lost an overtime heartbreaker against another bubble team, Michigan, over the weekend, and have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games.

Freshman Connor Essegian from Indiana's Central Noble High School is the Badgers' breakout player, leading them with a 13.1-point scoring average and 39 3-pointers in conference play. Chucky Hepburn (12.3 points, 35 3s in league play) left the Michigan game with an injury, and his status is uncertain. Steven Crowl adds 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in Big Ten action.

Winning is in the family: Fathers, sons share bond over Purdue's Big Ten titles

Troubled times: What's wrong with Purdue? 'Have to be better at what we do'

Did Purdue win the Big Ten?

Despite their recent issues, the Boilermakers own at least a share of the conference regular-season championship. They have faltered in the second halves of most of their recent losses.

Date, opponent / 2nd-half scoring / key stat

Purdue averages an 8-point deficit in the second half of these losses, and a 14-point deficit in the second half of the three most recent defeats

Feb. 25, Indiana / IU 45-33 / IU 58.1% 2nd-half shooting, Purdue 30.3%

Feb. 16, Maryland / Maryland 43-26 / Maryland 63% 2nd-half shooting, Purdue 39.1%; Maryland +12 overall rebounds

Feb. 12, Northwestern / Northwestern 34-21 / 28.6% Purdue 2nd-half shooting, 0 2nd-half 3-pointers; Purdue -7 overall turnovers

Feb. 4, Indiana / Purdue 39-29 / IU 62.1% 1st-half shooting

Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin time, TV, radio

Time : 9 p.m. ET Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

TV : FS1

Radio : 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83, and here .

Purdue basketball schedule

The Boilermakers finish the regular season by hosting Illinois on Sunday. The Big Ten tournament is March 8-12 in Chicago.

Is Purdue favored vs. Wisconsin?

The Boilermakers are 4-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 127 total points. ESPN's matchup predictor gives Purdue a 72.3% chance of winning.

