Taunton Daily Gazette

Snow-related parking bans, closures and cancellations for Greater Taunton

By Ashley Schuler, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

6 days ago

In true New England fashion, winter delivered up a late February snowstorm resulting in school cancellations and delays.

Snow is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boston , ending before 11 a.m., then turning to rain. Temperatures will reach a high near 38. East winds of 8 to 16 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

According to a trained weather spotter reported on the area's National Weather Service, the storm delivered 3 inches of snow, as of 7 a.m. in Taunton.

Here are the latest cancellations and delays for Greater Taunton:

Greater Taunton Weather: Weather Warnings, Watches and Advisories

Parking bans

RAYNHAM: A parking ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. During this time no on-street parking will be allowed in Raynham.

DIGHTON: A parking ban will be implemented from midnight Monday until midnight Wednesday in order to allow highway personnel to effectively clear the roadways. All vehicles must be removed from the roadways or will be subject to towing.

'Who is going to find that?' When did Taunton school board discuss 100% raises tucked away in budget line item?

Cancellations

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY, Bridgewater: No classes on Tuesday

DIGHTON-REHOBOTH SCHOOLS: No classes Tuesday

SOMERSET BERKLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: No classes Tuesday

TAUNTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS: No classes Tuesday

BERKLEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM REGIONAL SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours; No a.m. BASE or a.m. PreK

FREETOWN-LAKEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed Tuesday

MULLEIN HILL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hours

BRISTOL-PLYMOUTH REGIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL: Closed Tuesday

BRISTOL COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Closed Tuesday

MASSASOIT COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Closed Tuesday

UMASS DARTMOUTH: Closed Tuesday

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Snow-related parking bans, closures and cancellations for Greater Taunton

