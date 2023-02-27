Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

WVa bill would give tax credits to ex-residents to move back

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill Monday that would give $25,000 in tax credits to former residents who move back to the state to work.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and sent it to the House of Delegates.

Those eligible for the tax credit had to live and work in West Virginia for at least 10 years or were born in the state. They had to live outside of the state for at least 10 consecutive years prior to 2023.

Unused portions of the credit could be applied to future tax years. The credit would expire in 2029.

State officials have tried other cash enticements in the past few years to try to beef up West Virginia’s sagging population. The Department of Tourism is offering $12,000 cash plus free passes for a host of outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to certain areas of the state.

West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state from 2010 to 2020, when the population dropped 3.2%, or about 59,000 people. It’s been such a problem due to long-term declines in the coal, steel and other industries that West Virginia is now the only state with fewer residents than it had in 1950.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nevada lawmaker seeking tax hike for slot machine winnings
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Springfield, OH15 hours ago
DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Tornadoes and power outages in Texas and Louisiana
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is 'once in a generation'
Portland, OR2 days ago
Woman gets 12 to 24 years in crash that killed firefighter
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 hour ago
Minnesota's Whalen resigns after 3rd straight losing season
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy