Ben Kitzhaber of North Eugene voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to North Eugene’s Ben Kitzhaber for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 13-19.

Kitzhaber, a senior forward on the North Eugene team, turned in a double-double for the Highlanders with 11 points and 11 rebounds in their 66-51 win over Thurston in a Midwestern League contest at North Eugene High School.

Kitzhaber received 62.62% of the vote, beating out Liam Spencer, a senior on the Sprague team, who finished second with 29.65%. Spencer Horne, a senior on the Cascade team, was third with 5.86% and Jett Birdsall, a junior on the Sunset team, was fourth with 0.75%. There were more than 7,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Boys Basketball Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.