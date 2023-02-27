3 Wounded in Shooting Near Apartment Complex

Fullerton, Orange County, CA: At least three people were shot and wounded after multiple shots were fired near an apartment complex in the city of Fullerton late Sunday night, Feb. 26, just before 10:30 p.m.

Nathan Holguin / KNN

Fullerton Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue regarding a shooting with multiple victims down to the front of the location, according to Lt. Tony Rios with the Fullerton Police Department who spoke on camera at the scene.

Officers arrived to find three male subjects with gunshot wounds who were treated by officers at the location and Fullerton firefighters and medics, then transported in stable conditions to local hospitals, said Rios.

Detectives arrived at the scene to further investigate the shooting which closed the street for a period of time.

Rios could not immediately confirm if any of the victims were juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

According to information from California Highway Patrol, possibly four juveniles armed with handguns were last seen fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry.

At this time, there is no one in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting may call the Fullerton Police Department at (714) 738-6800.