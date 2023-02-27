Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played February 19-25

From Purcell Marian’s Dee Alexander to Grove City’s Campton Williams, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio in games played February 19-25

(Photo of Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander by Jeff Harwell)

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian girls basketball

The sophomore scored a game-high 28 points to help Purcell Marian rout Tippecanoe 55-20 to earn their fifth consecutive district title.

Harper Annarino, Granville girls basketball

Despite being limited to just eight points, Annarino came up clutch for the Blue Aces, hitting the buzzer-beater to give them the 42-40 win over Bishop Hartley. The win earned Granville the Division II district title.

Christyn Anthony, Harvest Prep girls basketball

Dropped 12 of her 15 points in the second half to edge Worthington Christian 43-42 and claim the district title.

Rylee Bennett, Archbishop Hoban girls basketball

Had a game-high 17 points to hold off Green and get a 51-48 win to claim their fourth straight Division I district final.

Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic girls basketball

Helped Fisher Catholic secure the Division IV district championship, scoring 19 points against Mount Gilead. The Irish defeated the Indians 51-42 and earned their first district title since 2008.

Ray Coney, Fairfield boys basketball

Helped the Indians heat up behind 17 points and 12 boards to best St. Xavier 58-40 and advance to the district finals.

Jayden Crutcher, Elyria boys basketball

Crutcher led Elyria with 26 points to help the Pioneers beat the Middies 76-42.

Tyce Devolld, Caldwell boys basketball

The senior led the Redskins with 28 points and scored 10 consecutive points in the second quarter to establish a lead over Shadyside in a 75-43 win.

Madison French, Lakota East girls basketball

The senior posted a career-high 29 points including four three-pointers to roll past Kettering Fairmont 73-68. The win earned the Thunderhawks their first district title since 2011.

Jaeden Lawson, Cleveland Heights boys basketball

Lawson knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points to lead the Tigers to a 71-64 win at Avon Lake.

Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic girls basketball

Led the Panthers with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to defeat Gilmour 46-29. McCray also got her 1,000th career point.

James Nowell, Eastmoor Academy boys basketball

Nowell had 23 points and four rebounds to help the Warriors pull away with the upset over Bishop Hartley 72-66.

Christian Ruiz, Lorain boys basketball

Ruiz led the Titans to a sectional title with 19 points and 10 rebounds to defeat Copley 60-41.

Jaden Schoultz, Wellington boys basketball

The freshman helped lead the Jaguars to an 82-67 win over Danville with nine 3-pointers and 47 points.

Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central girls basketball

Scored 23 points to help the Tigers beat Tri-Valley 63-30.

Campton Williams, Grove City boys basketball

Williams scored the first six points against St. Francis DeSales and finished with a career-high 20 points to lead the Greyhounds to a 67-43 upset victory over the Stallions.