Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played February 19-25

By Kayla Harvey,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFdsb_0l1aA7no00

From Purcell Marian’s Dee Alexander to Grove City’s Campton Williams, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio in games played February 19-25

Here are some stars from basketball games across Ohio in games played February 19-25

To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com

(Photo of Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander by Jeff Harwell)

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian girls basketball

The sophomore scored a game-high 28 points to help Purcell Marian rout Tippecanoe 55-20 to earn their fifth consecutive district title.

Harper Annarino, Granville girls basketball

Despite being limited to just eight points, Annarino came up clutch for the Blue Aces, hitting the buzzer-beater to give them the 42-40 win over Bishop Hartley. The win earned Granville the Division II district title.

Christyn Anthony, Harvest Prep girls basketball

Dropped 12 of her 15 points in the second half to edge Worthington Christian 43-42 and claim the district title.

Rylee Bennett, Archbishop Hoban girls basketball

Had a game-high 17 points to hold off Green and get a 51-48 win to claim their fourth straight Division I district final.

Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic girls basketball

Helped Fisher Catholic secure the Division IV district championship, scoring 19 points against Mount Gilead. The Irish defeated the Indians 51-42 and earned their first district title since 2008.

Ray Coney, Fairfield boys basketball

Helped the Indians heat up behind 17 points and 12 boards to best St. Xavier 58-40 and advance to the district finals.

Jayden Crutcher, Elyria boys basketball

Crutcher led Elyria with 26 points to help the Pioneers beat the Middies 76-42.

Tyce Devolld, Caldwell boys basketball

The senior led the Redskins with 28 points and scored 10 consecutive points in the second quarter to establish a lead over Shadyside in a 75-43 win.

Madison French, Lakota East girls basketball

The senior posted a career-high 29 points including four three-pointers to roll past Kettering Fairmont 73-68. The win earned the Thunderhawks their first district title since 2011.

Jaeden Lawson, Cleveland Heights boys basketball

Lawson knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points to lead the Tigers to a 71-64 win at Avon Lake.

Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic girls basketball

Led the Panthers with a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to defeat Gilmour 46-29. McCray also got her 1,000th career point.

James Nowell, Eastmoor Academy boys basketball

Nowell had 23 points and four rebounds to help the Warriors pull away with the upset over Bishop Hartley 72-66.

Christian Ruiz, Lorain boys basketball

Ruiz led the Titans to a sectional title with 19 points and 10 rebounds to defeat Copley 60-41.

Jaden Schoultz, Wellington boys basketball

The freshman helped lead the Jaguars to an 82-67 win over Danville with nine 3-pointers and 47 points.

Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central girls basketball

Scored 23 points to help the Tigers beat Tri-Valley 63-30.

Campton Williams, Grove City boys basketball

Williams scored the first six points against St. Francis DeSales and finished with a career-high 20 points to lead the Greyhounds to a 67-43 upset victory over the Stallions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
Lorain, OH6 days ago
Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns
Delphos, OH10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Lincoln beats Cleveland for trip to 6A boys basketball state tournament (highlights)
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
‘Lincoln basketball.’ Cardinals get final word against rival Cleveland, sending Seely-Roberts family to another state tournament — this time in 6A
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Photos/Video: Nazareth wins Texas 1A state girls basketball championship
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
Nazareth Academy girls defeat Lincoln to claim first Illinois Class 3A basketball championship
Lincoln, IL19 hours ago
O'Fallon girls edge Benet Academy in two overtimes to win Illinois Class 4A basketball championship
O'fallon, IL17 hours ago
Mission accomplished: Parkway girls get revenge on Ponchatoula by claiming Division I non-select championship
Ponchatoula, LA4 hours ago
Brother Rice boys basketball outlasts Cass Tech in battle of Michigan's top teams
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Blake Buchanan leads Lake City to Idaho 5A boys basketball state championship (photos)
Lake City, CO16 hours ago
Isaac Davis leads Hillcrest over Pocatello in Idaho 4A boys basketball state championship (photos)
Pocatello, ID17 hours ago
Pairings announced for Louisiana boys 'Marsh Madness' state basketball tournaments
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Bear Lake ends Melba's 40-game winning streak en route to Idaho 2A boys basketball title
Nampa, ID16 hours ago
Legendary Oklahoma boys basketball coach Scott Hines and his son Cameron cherishing every moment together
Fort Cobb, OK2 days ago
Look: Lakeside snaps Lapwai's 62-game winning streak to win Idaho boys basketball state championship
Lapwai, ID1 day ago
Nazareth uses big run to beat Peoria in Illinois Class 3A girls basketball semifinal
Peoria, IL2 days ago
On way to Class 1B girls basketball title game, Neah Bay gets revenge on Mount Vernon Christian
Neah Bay, WA1 day ago
Texas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 UIL boys regional tournament matchups, game times
Austin, TX1 day ago
South Dade, Lake Gibson, Jensen Beach win Florida IBT wrestling state championships
Jensen Beach, FL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy