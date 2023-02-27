Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school basketball games played February 19-25

From Keondre DeShields of Laurel Highlands to Bryanna Zentner of Bloomsburg, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played February 19-25
There were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played February 19-25. Here are some of those performances.
To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com
Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands boys basketball
Scored a game-high 33 points in a 75-71 overtime win over Belle Vernon.
Owen Dumbroski, Serra Catholic boys basketball
Scored a game-high 28 points in a 79-68 win over Nazareth Prep.
Ava Frank, Avella girls basketball
In a 62-38 win over Riverview, the sophomore had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She added 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Eden Christian on Saturday.
Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball
Recorded two double-doubles this week, with 17 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Central Bucks East on Wednesday and then 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Neshaminy on Friday.
Stephen Goetz, Northgate boys basketball
In a win over Jeannette in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs, the senior knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 35 points.
Aunesty Johnson, Aliquippa girls basketball
In the WPIAL 2A quarterfinals, she led all scorers with 23 points in a win over Serra Catholic.
Dave Kwiat, Neshannock boys basketball
In the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs, the freshman hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in a win over Keystone Oaks .
Zion Moore, Belle Vernon boys basketball
Scored a game-high 32 points as Belle Vernon defeated Quaker Valley .
Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels girls basketball
Scored 50 points in a win over Frankford on Wednesday and then scored 44 of her team’s 53 points on Friday night in a win over Roxborough.
Grant Rochkind, Cheswick Christian Academy boys basketball
Finished with 28 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Pittsburgh Christian Academy.
Tasso Sfanos, Mars boys basketball
In Friday’s win over Fox Chapel, he led all scorers with 38 points.
Kaden Smith, Clairton boys basketball
Had 22 points as the No. 14-seeded Bears upset third-seeded Fort Cherry in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs.
Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph girls basketball
Led all scorers with 21 points and also had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a win over Geibel Catholic.
Lucas Stanley, Union Area boys basketball
In the WPIAL 1A quarterfinals, he hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points in a win over Aquinas Academy. Also had 26 points in Saturday’s win over Carlynton .
Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg girls basketball
In a 68-43 win over Hughesville, she scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds.
Comments / 0