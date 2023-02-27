Open in App
Scorebook Live

Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school basketball games played February 19-25

By Ryan Isley,

6 days ago

From Keondre DeShields of Laurel Highlands to Bryanna Zentner of Bloomsburg, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played February 19-25

There were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played February 19-25. Here are some of those performances.

To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com

Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands boys basketball

Scored a game-high 33 points in a 75-71 overtime win over Belle Vernon.

Owen Dumbroski, Serra Catholic boys basketball

Scored a game-high 28 points in a 79-68 win over Nazareth Prep.

Ava Frank, Avella girls basketball

In a 62-38 win over Riverview, the sophomore had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She added 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Eden Christian on Saturday.

Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball

Recorded two double-doubles this week, with 17 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Central Bucks East on Wednesday and then 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Neshaminy on Friday.

Stephen Goetz, Northgate boys basketball

In a win over Jeannette in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs, the senior knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 35 points.

Aunesty Johnson, Aliquippa girls basketball

In the WPIAL 2A quarterfinals, she led all scorers with 23 points in a win over Serra Catholic.

Dave Kwiat, Neshannock boys basketball

In the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs, the freshman hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in a win over Keystone Oaks .

Zion Moore, Belle Vernon boys basketball

Scored a game-high 32 points as Belle Vernon defeated Quaker Valley .

Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels girls basketball

Scored 50 points in a win over Frankford on Wednesday and then scored 44 of her team’s 53 points on Friday night in a win over Roxborough.

Grant Rochkind, Cheswick Christian Academy boys basketball

Finished with 28 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Pittsburgh Christian Academy.

Tasso Sfanos, Mars boys basketball

In Friday’s win over Fox Chapel, he led all scorers with 38 points.

Kaden Smith, Clairton boys basketball

Had 22 points as the No. 14-seeded Bears upset third-seeded Fort Cherry in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs.

Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph girls basketball

Led all scorers with 21 points and also had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a win over Geibel Catholic.

Lucas Stanley, Union Area boys basketball

In the WPIAL 1A quarterfinals, he hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points in a win over Aquinas Academy. Also had 26 points in Saturday’s win over Carlynton .

Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg girls basketball

In a 68-43 win over Hughesville, she scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds.

