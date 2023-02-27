10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Halsey, Meet Me @ the Altar, CHVRCHES & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week – particularly as we get within striking distance of the end of the year? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Blake Rose, Meet Me @ the Altar, Halsey, CHVRCHES and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

mazie, “are you feeling it now”

Psych-pop artist mazie’s debut album, blotter baby , is a colorful world of her mind’s own making. The bubbling mid-tempo track “are you feeling it now” can be considered the halfway check-in point for the vibey journey she takes fans on, offering a quick moment to take stock before diving in deeper. — Lyndsey Havens

Blake Rose, “Don’t Stop the Car”

Australian pop artist Blake Rose has been building an impressive presence and resume since relocating to L.A. His latest EP, You’ll Get It When You’re Older , is a testament to that growth — and “Don’t Stop the Car” sums up his path quite well. “Let’s take it fast, let’s take it far…” he sings, amplifying the voice inside his head that’s been cheering him on. — L.H.

Meet Me @ the Altar, “Kool”

Meet Me @ the Altar’s smashing new single opens with a guitar chug that recalls Green Day’s “Brain Stew,” but Edith Victoria’s chuckle in the opening seconds nods less toward a slacker anthem than a playful mash note for a crush. After some promising moments in the past, Meet Me @ The Altar make “Kool” come across as brash and confident — the sound of a pop-rock trio growing into the stature of its fat riffs and cymbal rides. – Jason Lipshutz

Body Type, “Miss the World”

Australian garage rockers Body Type are quickly following last year’s debut album Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising with sophomore LP Expired Candy , due out in June, and “Miss the World” makes for a riveting opening shot, with social commentary delivered so quickly that you have to run it back to catch every line. Fans of Sleater-Kinney and Television’s more pop-leaning moments should absolutely devour “Miss the World.” – J. Lipshutz

Loreen, “Tattoo”

Swedish pop star and former Eurovision winner Loreen is back with a dramatic, nitro-fueled anthem that hopefully previews her first proper project since 2017’s Ride . “Tattoo” represents the cinematic, string-supported dance-pop sound that has historically struggled to connect with American audiences but tops charts overseas; hopefully, U.S. listeners will make an exception, and embrace a song as epic as “Tattoo.” – J. Lipshutz

Maryjo, “Love Fools”

Nope, not a Cardigans rework, but a showcase for Cleveland singer-songwriter Maryjo, whose words tumble out with searing emotion and who untangles some knotty melodies on this beautifully rendered piano ballad. “It’s funny how four letters can dismiss all of your rationale,” Maryjo spits on “Love Fools,” her voice rising higher even as she realizes her relationship is doomed; heartbreak is in the cards, but it makes for a great introduction. – J. Lipshutz

Nicky Youre, “Shut Me Up”

Opening with a bright, bouncy beat that brings to mind Wham! at their cheeriest, “Shut Me Up” is a sweet, self-effacing romantic overture (“Kiss my lips and shut me up”) from “Sunroof” hitmaker Nicky Youre, who seems poised to deliver a song of the summer juggernaut one of these days. – Joe Lynch

Halsey, “Die 4 Me”

If you dug Post Malone’s Halsey/Future collab “Die 4 Me” from his 2019 blockbuster Hollywood’s Bleeding but longed for a solo Halsey version of the track, well, your four-year-old prayers have been answered. The brooding pop singer-songwriter owns the parts of the Posty track that came from their own pen, explaining on Instagram, “All my verses I wrote myself. Spit them right out like a bad taste in my mouth.” – J. Lynch

CHVRCHES, “Over”

Scottish electropop trio CHVRCHES is barreling into 2023 with brand new single, “Over.” Lauren Mayberry’s vocals float over anthemic synthesizers and larger than life percussion as she sings of feeling detached from her surroundings. In the trio’s own words, the track “explores themes of trying to exist in an escapist dreamscape when life is difficult,” adding the release “felt timely” in light of recent global events. – Starr Bowenbank

Broods, “F—ck My Money”

Satire and modern capitalist criticism are at the core of Broods’ new release, “F—k My Money.” Vocalist Georgia Nott turns her back on humanity as she realizes that in the grand scheme, no one really cares – but hey, at least money will always be there to soften the blow. All that’s left to do, per her instructions: “Eat my money/ Wear my money/ Smoke my money/ F–k my money” until the void has been properly filled. – S.B.

