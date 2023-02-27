Vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway causes delays for Chesterfield drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway (Route 76) caused delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 3:10 p.m. and was located near the U.S. Route 60 exit ramp on Powhite Parkway eastbound.

According to VDOT, the east left shoulder and left lane were closed. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

(Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

(Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

(Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

The incident was reported as clear about an hour after first reporting and traffic has returned to normal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.