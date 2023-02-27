Open in App
Chesterfield County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway causes delays for Chesterfield drivers

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY2Hq_0l1a6QqZ00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway (Route 76) caused delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 3:10 p.m. and was located near the U.S. Route 60 exit ramp on Powhite Parkway eastbound.

Woman found shot dead at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond

According to VDOT, the east left shoulder and left lane were closed. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MPVN_0l1a6QqZ00
    (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UlQM_0l1a6QqZ00
    (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ObwG_0l1a6QqZ00
    (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

The incident was reported as clear about an hour after first reporting and traffic has returned to normal.

