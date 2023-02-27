Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Hailey Bieber Reveals to Justin Bieber Her Favorite Album Right Now (It’s Not One of His)

By Rania Aniftos,

5 days ago

Hailey Bieber graces the cover of Vogue Australia ‘s March issue, and for the corresponding story published on Saturday (Feb. 25), the model sat down with her husband Justin Bieber , who interviewed her for the first time.

Miranda Lambert Reveals How Emmylou Harris' Music Helped Inspire 'Bluebird' & a 'Huge' Tattoo

The duo chat about everything from Hailey’s popular skincare brand Rhode, wardrobe tips, biggest inspirations and much more. At one point, Justin asks his wife what her favorite song is right now. While one might expect her husband’s biggest fan to choose a JB song like “Peaches” or “Intentions,” Hailey instead revealed that SZA ‘s Billboard 200 chart topping album, SOS , is what she has on repeat right now. The singer’s sophomore project is currently enjoying its monumental 10th week atop the chart.

She added that her favorite songs off the album are “Snooze” and “Blind,” while Justin reminded her that she also likes “Far.”

Here's Why Chance the Rapper Gave a Shout-Out to 'Nice Dude' Martin Short

“I love ‘Far’ right now, you’re right, that one’s my favorite,” she agreed, before adding that she’s also been loving an unreleased Justin song. “The new song that you just recorded, I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet,” she gushed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey sweetly shared her favorite thing about being married to the “Love Yourself” singer. “My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” she told her husband. “Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

Read the full interview here.

Watch These Senior Citizens Recreate Rihanna's 'Rude Boy' Super Bowl Halftime Moment

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
A woman threw a house party with 65 men she matched with on Tinder and Hinge and connected with the man she's now been dating for a year
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Which Was Your Favorite Performance at Billboard Women in Music 2023? Vote!
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Carrie Underwood Dazzles With Vocal Firepower, Commanding Performances—and Surprise Guests—in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Congratulates Kim Petras on Women in Music Honor: ‘You Are the Moment’
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Is Here: Stream All 36 Tracks Now
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy