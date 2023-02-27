Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Denny Hamlin Stirs Up Teammate Rivalry Between Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch

By Jonathan Howard,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxdS0_0l1a4hpc00

Fontana came to a close after Kyle Busch won the Pala Casino 400. Denny Hamlin thinks that Austin Dillon might have some concerns. If he doesn’t have them right now, they might be coming just around the corner, if Hamlin’s assumption is correct.

On his podcast Actions Detrimental , Denny Hamlin breaks down the race weekend every Monday. It’s a nice look into the behind-the-scenes stuff that NASCAR fans love. Hamlin has never been afraid to speak his mind and now has a weekly platform.

He is just asking questions…

“I wonder, I wonder like, where’s [Austin Dillon] at with this?”

As he bounced some thoughts around he started with this.

“Let me just think out loud here, the last four wins at RCR with a two-car team has been your teammate. That teammate has changed, right? You’ve got to think this has gotta be a measuring stick for AD to like… here’s what the team’s capable of, here’s what I need to get out of myself. And surely he’s going to learn some things.”

While Denny Hamlin is forgetting the Daytona 400 win Austin Dillon had at the end of last season to get into the playoffs, he’s not entirely wrong. Dillon has won just one of the last five victories for Richard Childress Racing. And for Dillon, it’s about more than a teammate being better, it’s your family’s team. His grandfather is the RC in RCR!

“He’s putting on a smile,” Hamlin went on. “I see him in the interview. ‘I’m happy for him, I’m happy for him.’ I can tell you… That sh** won’t last long,” Hamlin said. “There’s not one competitor on the race track that is happy that their teammate outruns them. There’s just – you can’t be.”

Always honest on his podcast, Denny Hamlin had more to say.

Denny Hamlin Wants Rowdy Nation to be ‘Grateful’

Another topic that Denny Hamlin covered while discussing Kyle Busch’s win – Rowdy Nation. It was noticeable that Kyle received far fewer boos than usual after winning. His bow before the crowd was welcomed with applause and cheer.

“I think that Kyle Busch fans should be grateful of Joe Gibbs Racing. They got Kyle 50-some of his wins, right? And they provided him with great equipment. But that relationship had just run its course, unfortunately,” Hamlin said.

As far as the next week goes, Hamlin will get back to the shop and prepare for Las Vegas. It is back and forth for these NASCAR teams and drivers. Denny is still hoping to find that first solid result of the season.

Will Denny Hamlin or someone else rain on Kyle Busch’s homecoming race? Or will Rowdy be the one smiling once again in victory lane?

The post Denny Hamlin Stirs Up Teammate Rivalry Between Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch appeared first on Outsider .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
LOOK: Brexton Busch Shows Off New Car For Las Vegas With Nod to Dad’s NASCAR Career
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out After Kellie Pickler’s Husband’s Death
Nashville, TN15 days ago
NASCAR Crew Members Reportedly Getting Police Escort After Plane Arrives Late in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Denny Hamlin Thinks Kyle Busch Fans Should be ‘Grateful’ For Joe Gibbs Racing
Fontana, CA6 days ago
John Hunter Nemechek Credits Kyle Busch For Being a ‘Mentor’ After Both Pick-Up Wins at Fontana
Fontana, CA6 days ago
Aaron Carter’s Mom Reveals Shocking Photos Surrounding Son’s Death, Calls Out Police
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Las Vegas Rewind: Kyle Busch Livid After Alex Bowman ‘Backs Into’ Win at Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
New Twist in Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Negotiations Puts Deal in Doubt
Dallas, TX15 days ago
Bubba Wallace Looking Forward to Las Vegas After ‘Dirty’ Race in Fontana
Fontana, CA6 days ago
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Dallas, TX25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy