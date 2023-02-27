Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Iconic Fifth Avenue building lists for the first time in over 50 years

By Mary K. Jacob,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkQfH_0l1a4cPz00

A building on Manhattan’s prized Fifth Avenue has hit the market for the first time in more than 50 years — and asks $45 million, The Post can report.

The five-story commercial property at 560 Fifth Ave. houses the upscale sunglasses company Oakley on the ground floor, three floors that were used for office space — and the top floor.

Located at West 46th Street along a prime Midtown shopping corridor, the Riese Organization has owned it for the past five decades. Riese operates about 110 restaurants in New York — including franchises of fast-food chains such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Roy Rogers.

Recently the Riese Organization, with its chairman and CEO Dennis Riese, sold 604 Fifth Ave. for $45 million to Japanese confectioner Minamoto Kitchoan.

And it’s likely another foreign entity will be the new owner of this building.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of Asian investment in this particular corridor near Rockefeller Center near Grand Central on Fifth Avenue in the last year or two,” Zachary Redding, managing director of Colliers who holds the listing with Dylan Kane, also a managing director, told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZglBD_0l1a4cPz00
The offering also includes 24,520 square feet of available development rights, and will be delivered free of tenancy.
Jamie Panico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHrlw_0l1a4cPz00
Retail space on the ground floor.
Jamie Panico

Redding added that foreign buyers tend to look at a “long-term horizon” and building “generational wealth,” as opposed to short-term returns.

“If you are a long-term owner operator, and you’re not trying to do a three- to five-year business plan like all the other traditional investors, it’s a very attractive entry point,” Kane added.

Whoever the next buyer is will get the building fully vacant with more than 24,520 square feet of available development rights.

And because it’s not landmarked, the building can be entirely demolished if the next owner so chooses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dl3fA_0l1a4cPz00
The executive lounge on the third floor.
Jamie Panico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhqpB_0l1a4cPz00
The Fifth Avenue building circa 1939.

“If someone wanted to build 10 stories higher, they could,” Redding said. “There’s a lot of optionality and the zoning also allows for commercial or residential, which is nice. So you have a lot of flexibility.”

Known as a historic property, it was built in 1907 near some of Manhattan’s most popular attractions, including Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The corner property offers more than 125 feet of wraparound frontage on Fifth Avenue and West 46th Street, “providing a remarkable signage opportunity and unparalleled brand visibility along the heavily-trafficked thoroughfare,” the listing notes.

Features include oversize windows and intricate architecture moldings.

The Beaux Arts building has a storied past. It was built by Grand Central Terminal architects Warren & Wetmore, who developed it for jeweler Jacob Dreicer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
The Top Five Restaurants in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
The roommate dilemma: It's much more expensive to rent an apartment in NYC all by yourself now
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ex- NYPD boss Ray Kelly: NYC’s $6M settlement with protestors is ‘disgraceful’
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Demolition Begins for 68-Story Skyscraper at 100 West 37th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
[VIDEO] Unseen Vintage Photographs of 1900s New York City with Stunning Colorization
New York City, NY3 days ago
These women go-getters are building empires in NYC and beyond
New York City, NY5 hours ago
11 Best Fried Fish Sandwiches In NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
LPC says fashion designer Tom Ford can’t change the doorway to his Paul Rudolph–designed home on the Upper East Side
New York City, NY3 days ago
A Robbery Too Close for Comfort
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Meet NYC’s first Black chef to lead a Michelin Star restaurant
New York City, NY3 days ago
Why developer is calling East Orange ‘next big thing’
East Orange, NJ2 days ago
NYC tax credit program set to give extra cash to over 800,000 New Yorkers
New York City, NY1 day ago
One of London’s Most Famous Restaurants Is Touching Down in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy closes its doors after 130 years; announces New Jersey store
New York City, NY4 days ago
‘Hot mess’: NYC commuters rage over $11B Grand Central rush-hour hell rides
New York City, NY2 days ago
Hate-filled vandal trashes Wall Street’s Charging Bull, City Hall and other parts of Lower Manhattan with swastikas
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Early Addition: The NY1 weatherman who was fired for camming shares his side of the story
New York City, NY4 days ago
If passed, NY state law would make some MTA buses in NYC free to ride
New York City, NY1 day ago
What to know about buying in Briarwood, Queens, where you may score a house with a driveway and garage
New York City, NY3 days ago
Woman forced into NYC stairwell, raped by stranger: NYPD
New York City, NY4 hours ago
A memorial Saturday in Tompkins Square Park for Travis 'Grim' Durkin
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC woman stabbed by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan attack
New York City, NY3 days ago
Two women attacked from behind by group in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Chinatown apartment building evacuated after bulging façade found
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Man pushed down stairs at NYC subway station then robbed
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man, 51, is shot in the head by robber while pumping gas in NYC
Bronx, NY2 days ago
At 102, he’s the longest living firefighter in NYC — and with wife, Gloria, the longest married couple on Staten Island. We think.
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
67-year-old man shot and killed inside Upper West Side apartment
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man leaps from Murray Hill high-rise to his death on Lexington Avenue
Manhattan, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy