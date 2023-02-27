SBLive Power 25 national softball rankings: Lake Creek (Texas) No. 1 in preseason rankings

SBLive scoured the country to rank the nation's top high school softball programs entering the 2023 season.

The SBLive Power 25 national high school softball rankings include teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's softball academies.

The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2023 softball season.

Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 softball rankings below.



The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Kyle Sutherland based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Kyle on Twitter @k_sutherlandAR or email him at kyle.sutherland54@gmail.com .

SBLIVE POWER 25 PRESEASON NATIONAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Feb. 27, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) (13-0)

Last season: 41-0

Lake Creek won the Texas 5A state title, the first in school history, in just the third year playing varsity softball. Senior pitcher Ava Brown, a Florida signee, is the reigning SBLive Texas MVP after posting a 30-0 record with 335 strikeouts. Lake Creek also returns shortstop Maddie McKee, a LSU signee, catcher Kalee Rochinksi, a University of Texas-San Antonio signee and outfielder Shelby Winn, who has inked with the University of Central Arkansas.



2. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (0-0)

Last season: 33-0

Roncalli won its second consecutive 4A state title and set multiple records at the plate in 2022. Senior pitcher Keagan Rothrock is the two-time reigning Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year after going 28-0 in the circle last season with a 0.70 ERA in 170.1 innings pitched. She also batted .523 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. Classmate Lyla Blackwell, an outfielder, hit .523 and scored 53 runs while stealing 33 bases. She is a Virginia Tech signee. Senior Abbey Hofmann hit .521 with 10 homers and 55 RBI and senior catcher Ann Marie Meek threw out 397 runners last spring.

3. Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-0)

Last season: 30-2

The back-to-back Class 7A defending state champions’ quest for a three-peat is made more difficult with the departure of five gradated seniors, but reigning Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and University of Florida signee, senior centerfielder Cassidy McLellan (.561 batting average, six home runs), and junior pitcher Ella Dodge, a University of Tennessee commit (30-2 record in 2022), lead the charge.



4. Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) (0-0)

Last season: 30-1

Junior pitcher/IF Kat Meyers, a University of Michigan commit, dominated in the circle compiling a 12-0 record last spring with a 0.86 ERA in 81 innings with 186 strikeouts in 81 innings. Classmate Trinity Nowicki, a Kennesaw (Ga.) State commit and one of SBLive's national catchers to watch completes a solid battery. Junior pitcher Ally Meyers, an Ohio University commit, adds depth, and senior Brooklyn Patchen, a Creighton University commit, is yet another pitcher, who is a stalwart in the outfield.



5. Georgetown (Texas) (12-2)

Last season: 34-4

Georegtown lost to Lake Creek in the Texas 5A state title game a season ago. Junior pitchers Cambree Creager (Arizona State commit) and Madison Hartley (Houston commit) will lock down opposing offenses. Senior catcher/first baseman Kennedy Miller, a University of Arkansas commit, is steady in the field and provides pop at the plate. Senior Florida State commit Isa Torres is a second baseman by trade but can help at various spots on defense.

6. Rockridge (Taylor Ridge, Ill.) (0-0)

Last season: 35-0

With a second consecutive undefeated season, Rockridge became the first IHSA team in history to complete the feat. Senior pitcher/infielder Payton Brown is committed to Illinois State after hitting .528 with 17 homers and boasted a sparkling .981 fielding percentage last spring. Junior pitcher Kendra Lewis, a University of Wisconsin commit, led the way in the circle in 2022 with 156.2 innings pitched with 228 strikeouts and a 1.07 ERA. She also hit .434 with 34 RBI and 4 homers.



7. Bend (Ore.) (0-0)

Last season: 29-2

Lost in semis of 6A state tournament

Bend lost in the semifinals of the Oregon 6A state tournament a season ago, but will be looking to make a run to the title this season with junior pitcher Addisen Fisher, the top-ranked 2024 prospect and UCLA commit, returning after finishing the 2022 season with a 0.46 ERA with 259 Ks in 122.1 innings of work. Two-time all-state outfielder/pitcher Gracie Goewey is looking for another big year at the plate with 25 career home runs including 15 last spring to go with a .485 batting average.



8. Melbourne (Fla.) (1-0)

Last season: 26-2-1

The defending Florida Class 6A champs will be a force again thanks to junior Florida State University commit, Jazzy Francik, who struck out 251 with a 0.95 ERA in 129.2 innings last spring. Classmates Alisha Thompson, a catcher, and outfielder Hailey Turner hit .349 and .355, respectively, a year ago. Turner added 16 stolen bases.



9. Benton (Ark.) (0-0)

The Lady Panthers enter 2023 riding a 64-game winning streak seeking a three-peat of the Arkansas Class 5A state title. Senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston was dominant in the circle and at the plate last season. She struck out 175 with an ERA of 0.49. Opponents only hit .079 against her, and she lit up opposing pitchers with a .407 batting average along with 11 homers and 34 RBI.

10. Donovan Catholic (Torns River, N.J.) (0-0)

Last season: (30-1)

Donovan advanced to the semifinals of the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last season and will be a favorite to make a run again with the reigning New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, Julia Apostolakos, back in the circle. The South Florida signee totaled 26 wins while striking out 320 with a 0.32 ERA. She hit .656 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI. Classmate Jenna Giattino is a Delaware signee who patrols the outfield and gives opposing pitchers fits, hitting .451 with 7 homers and 30 RBI in 2022.

11. Triway (Wooster, Ohio) (0-0)

Last season: 30-2

Triway won its first Division II state title in program history last season. They will have a chance to repeat with junior Georgia Tech commit Carter Wachtel back in the circle. She racked up 308 Ks with a 0.84 ERA in 159.1 innings last season. She also sizzled at the plate with a .454 batting average.

12. Riverton (Riverton, Utah) (0-0)

Last season: 28-1

Riverton seeks its third straight 6A state title. The quest may be tougher without graduated pitcher Kaysen Korth, a BYU signee who racked up individual honors, and slugging third baseman/outfielder Lexi Shaver. However, Weber State signee Mariyah Delgado is versatile difference maker at catcher and the middle infield. Classmate Jolie Mayfield, a University of Utah signee, also plays multiple infield positions and earned Utah Class 6A player of the year honors after clubbing 19 home runs (tied for state record).

13. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) (0-0)

Last season: 34-1

The defending CIF SoCal Division I champions will miss Notre Dame signee Micaela Kastor (25-1, 0.51 ERA, 256 Ks in 151.1 IP), but the offense is in good hands with senior first baseman Anahi Arreola (49 hits, 47 RBIs, 11 HR and batted .471 in 34 games) and classmate Rylee McCoy (40 hits, 41 RBIs, 13 doubles, 10 HR and batted .367 in 35 games).

14. Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) (0-0)

Last season: 39-0

Ballard won its first state title in school history last spring. The defending Class 3A champs hope a return trip will be fueled by senior utility player and Kentucky signee Emory Donaldson (.504 BA, 10 Triples, 64 hits, 15 HR, 22 stolen bases) and classmate Brooke Gray, who has inked with Louisville. Gray finished 32-0 in the circle last spring and struck out 380 in 186.1 innings pitched.

15. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) (6-0)

Last season: 32-2

The four-time defending 4A state champions must replace key outfield contributors but are experienced around the diamond. Senior lefty Gianna Mares, a BYU signee, leads a deep pitching rotation after going 18-0 last season. She added 15 homers at the plate.



16. Beaumont (Calif.) (0-0)

Last season: 23-5

Beaumont could be a work in progress this season but should improve and be a contender to make a deep run. University of Texas commit Cambria Salmon was dominant in the circle last spring striking out 309 in 160 innings with a 0.52 ERA. Senior middle infielder Leah Mayes, an Oregon State signee, hit .329 with 9 RBI. She is also a reliable fielder playing multiple positions and boasting a sparkling .927 fielding percentage.



17. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (4-1)

Last season: 40-8

The 2022 7A state champs will be formidable again with Auburn University signee Chalea Clemmons in the circle. Clemmons, who also plays first base, was 15-1 last spring with 135 Ks and a 1.22 ERA in 97.2 innings of work. She batted .491 with 49 RBI and 3 homers.

18. Clovis North (Fresno, Calif.) (2-0)

Last season: 21-3

Arizona signee Ryan Maddox struck out 264 and owned a 0.36 ERA in 136.2 innings. She hit .506 with 16 RBI and 3 homers. Junior utility player Kiara "Ki" Sipe committed to Fresno State after finishing with a .963 fielding percentage last season.

19. Queen Creek (Ariz.) (4-0-1)

Last season: 27-6

After losing in the 6A semifinals last season, Queen Creek could contend for the title this year with three senior standouts returning. Versatile infielder Jade Berry, a Stanford signee, hit .495 with 62 RBI and 18 homers and also fielded at a .958 clip. Fellow infielder Reese Lee, a University of Utah signee, hit .469 with 32 RBI and 2 homers. Michigan signee Alexis Dellamonica plays third base but like her teammates can play other positions. She hit .400 with 31 RBI and 8 homers.



20. Pace (Fla.) (0-0)

Last season: 25-5

Jayden Heavener and Shelby McKenzie are both Top 10 recruits in the Class of 2024. Heavener, a LSU commit, struck out 2.3 batters per inning last spring and McKenzie, a Florida State commit, pitches and plays multiple infield spots.

21. Bentonville (Ark.) (2-0)

Last season: 27-3

All three losses came to Class 5A Benton last spring, but the Lady Tigers have owned Class 6A, winning five of the past six state titles in that division. Eight Lady Tigers will play Division I softball, headlined by senior Kasey Wood, who inked with the University of Arkansas – which is a short drive down the interstate. Wood pitches and plays third base. She hit .465 and struck out 79 in 58 innings. Kadence Stafford signed with Kansas and plays shortstop and other spots for the Lady Tigers.

22. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.) (6-0)

Last season: 33-15-2

Many key contributors return from last year’s club, including senior shortstop Katie Flannery, a University of Oregon recruit. She hit .451 with 11 homers and 52 RBI. Junior catcher Maggie Daniel is a UCLA commit and hit .366 last season with 15 homers and 56 RBI. She sparkled behind the dish with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

23. Santa Fe (Texas) (12-1)

Last season: 31-6

Santa Fe fell to Lake Creek in the Class 5A state tournament last spring but returns a multitude of starters from that club. Senior pitcher Sidne Peters, a University of Washington commit, was 23-5 in the circle with a 0.80 ERA and 290 Ks in 148.2 innings last spring. The Galveston County Player of the Year hit .406 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI.



24. Huntington Beach (Calif.) (1-0)

Last season: 21-8

After an unexpected quick exit in the CIF Division I playoffs last spring, the Oilers are determined to make a deeper run this season with junior pitcher Zoe Prystajko, a Stanford commit, returning. Last spring, she struck out 158 hitters in just 90.2 innings with a 0.46 ERA. Senior Sophia Knight, a University of Arizona commit, hit .484 with 2 homers last spring.



25. Allen Park (Mich.) (0-0)

Last season: 41-4-1

The 2022 Michigan Division I state champions return a plethora of underclassmen who contributed on the title effort. Junior Avery Garden is a Central Michigan commit.