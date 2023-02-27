Maryland boys basketball playoff game turns ugly after alleged racist taunts by student section

The boys basketball playoff game between Kent Island and Parkside high schools in Maryland ended ugly Friday night.

But several sources at the game said racist chants from the Kent Island student section are what caused the final play of the game to happen.

With Kent Island leading 68-64 with the ball and less than a minute remaining, a Parkside player can be seen broadsiding a Kent Island player, then running away (NFHS video of a different angle and the aftermath of the play above):

Multiple sources told 47 ABC Sports that Parkside players had been called racial slurs throughout the game by fans in the Kent Island student section, and that the final play was a form of retaliation.

A back-and-forth narrative ensued on Twitter with varying versions of what happened:

Just a year ago, Black leaders called for change after allegations of racist behavior at Kent Island athletic events, including an incident where racial slurs were allegedly used toward Parkside players during a December 2021 basketball game.

The game Friday was called early with 42.2 seconds remaining, with Kent Island declared the winner.

Fourth-seeded Kent Island is slated to play top seed Wicomico on Tuesday.