PSP patrol car Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSPTroopNPIO

An armed man was barricaded for several hours in a standoff with state police in Monroe County, state police say.

It happened in Hamilton Township on Monday, Feb. 27, Trooper Anthony Petroski said on social media.

The situation unfolded over a period of hours, but by 2 p.m., troopers had the gunman in custody, according to Petroski. No injuries were reported from the scene, and the name of the suspect has not yet been released.

