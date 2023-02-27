Open in App
Stanford, CA
All Cardinal

Tavita Pritchard set to to take Washington Commanders job

By Kevin Borba,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXhv5_0l1a2HI600

The former Stanford quarterback and coach is NFL bound

After taking over for David Shaw as head coach, they were just a couple staffers that were retained by new head coach Troy Taylor.

One of those being former Cardinal quarterback and quarterbacks coach, Tavita Pritchard. The guy known for being the guy before Andrew Luck, is now reportedly off to the NFL where he will be a part of Eric Bieniemy's staff for the Washington Commanders.

While the announcement has not been finalized, when it was reported last week that Pritchard was interviewing with the Commanders, the thought was that he was doing so as the quarterbacks coach. Pritchard marks the third staffer that Stanford will lose within the past week, as they also had to replace offensive line coach Klayton Adams who took an NFL gig, and lost special teams analyst and long time staffer Pete Alamar to Rice.

Pritchard's playing career spanned from 2006-09, and featured a rookie minicamp appearance with the San Francisco 49ers, but was not offered a contract. He then  worked as a volunteer assistant for Stanford in 2010, before he was hired as a defensive assistant football coach by David Shaw. In 2013, Pritchard was elevated to the role of running backs coach, and was later promoted to quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

His most recent role with Stanford was as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

